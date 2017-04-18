Filmmakers now open to pushing strong content: Sonali Bendre13 min ago

New Delhi, April 22 She made her debut in Bollywood in 1994 with "Aag" and later contributed to films like "Duplicate", "Hum Saath Saath Hain", "Sarfarosh" and "Kal Ho Naa Ho". Actress Sonali Bendre, who has been in the industry for over two decades, says filmmakers are now choosing stronger content over tried-and-tested formulae.

