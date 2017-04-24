Filmmakers allege their movie has been withdrawn from cinema halls for 'Baahubali 2'

Guwahati : Makers of Assamese feature film "Local Kung Fu 2", based on William Shakespeare's "Comedy of Errors", today alleged that their movie has been withdrawn from local cinema halls to accommodate "Baahubali 2". At a press conference, the director and the producer of the film claimed that "non-Assamese people sitting in Bengaluru and Delhi" were controlling the cinema halls.

