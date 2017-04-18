Did you know? These Bollywood actors worked in regional cinema
Did you know Manoj Bajpayee has worked in regional films? On his 48th birthday, we look at Bollywood actors who have forayed into regional cinema After garnering rave reviews and winning several awards for portraying the character of Bhiku Mhatre in 'Satya' in 1998, he was roped in by the film's director, Ram Gopal Varma, for a Telugu film 'Prema Katha' in 1999.
