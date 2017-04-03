Did you know Disha Patani choreographed her act for IPL 2017 opening ceremony at Indore?
Disha Patani, more popular as Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend, has enthralled everyone with her vivacious looks in her debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Her music album Befikra along with Tiger Shroff also caught a lot of attention all thanks to her dancing skills.
