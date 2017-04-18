Circle Cinema's 'Walk of Fame' honors state's film legends with historic sidewalk markers
Oklahoma native and Hollywood actor Wes Studi poses with his medallion on the Oklahoma Walk of Fame on the sidewalk outside Circle Cinema. CHUCK FOXEN/Circle Cinema Billie Letts and Tracy Letts, mother and son from Tulsa, stand with the medallion honoring Dennis Letts on the Oklahoma Walk of Fame on the sidewalk outside Circle Cinema.
