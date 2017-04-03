Cinema is a powerful medium of communication: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi , Apr. 06 : Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that National Film Awards provided a platform to showcase the composite and rich culture of India through the medium of Cinema. While thanking the jury members of the 64th National Film Awards for submitting the reports for the Feature and Non- Feature categories of movies, the Minister said that National Film Awards had established itself as the Premier Film Awards in the country while honouring the best talent in the film industry.

