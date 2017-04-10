Cannes 2017 lineup brings television and film together, led by Sofia Coppola, Noah Baumbach

International Cannes Film Festival General Delegate, Thierry Fremaux and Festival President Pierre Lescure, sitting below the 70th International Cannes Film Festival General's official poster. Virtual reality, Netflix and Amazon productions and TV series were all part of the lineup announced April 13 for the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, reflecting the changing nature of film festivals and indeed of film itself.

