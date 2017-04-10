Brie Larson, Armie Hammer premiere '70s gangster film "Free Fire"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armie Hammer , Brie Larson , Sharlto Copley and writer-director Ben Wheatley premiered their action-packed film "Free Fire" Thursday evening, April 13 at the Arclight Hollywood cinema in Los Angeles, Variety reveals. The film, which features a closed-room scenario set in a warehouse in 1970s Boston, has received mixed reviews, as some are critical of the choice to keep the bullets flying for almost the entire ninety minutes of the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.