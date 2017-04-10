Brie Larson, Armie Hammer premiere '7...

Brie Larson, Armie Hammer premiere '70s gangster film "Free Fire"

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armie Hammer , Brie Larson , Sharlto Copley and writer-director Ben Wheatley premiered their action-packed film "Free Fire" Thursday evening, April 13 at the Arclight Hollywood cinema in Los Angeles, Variety reveals. The film, which features a closed-room scenario set in a warehouse in 1970s Boston, has received mixed reviews, as some are critical of the choice to keep the bullets flying for almost the entire ninety minutes of the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC