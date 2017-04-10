Brie Larson, Armie Hammer premiere '70s gangster film "Free Fire"
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armie Hammer , Brie Larson , Sharlto Copley and writer-director Ben Wheatley premiered their action-packed film "Free Fire" Thursday evening, April 13 at the Arclight Hollywood cinema in Los Angeles, Variety reveals. The film, which features a closed-room scenario set in a warehouse in 1970s Boston, has received mixed reviews, as some are critical of the choice to keep the bullets flying for almost the entire ninety minutes of the film.
