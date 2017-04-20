Box office: 'Furious' passes $1B, 'La...

Box office: 'Furious' passes $1B, 'Latin Lover' surprises

WTVG-TV Toledo

"The Fate of the Furious" throttled past $1 billion globally and took No. 1 at the box office for the third straight week on a weekend where multicultural offerings dominated North American theaters As expected, the eighth "Fast and the Furious" installment stayed atop the domestic box office with an estimated $19.4 million.

