Box office clash of the year! Aamir Khan to battle it out with Rajinikanth this Diwali
Earlier in the morning it was announced that Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar will release this year on Diwali. Which means that that he will clash with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 at the box office this year.
