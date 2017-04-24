Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna dies of cancer at 70
His popular performances included Mere Apne , Mera Gaon Mera Desh , Gaddaar , Kachhe Dhaage and Amar Akbar Anthony. In 1982, he temporarily quit the film industry to join spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh, resuming his film career five years later.
