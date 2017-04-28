Bihar Mourns the Death of Vinod Khanna

Khanna began his career, which lasted almost five decades, with Man Ka Meet in 1968 and is best remembered for his performance in films like Mere Apne , Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Amar Akbar Anthony , Qurbani and Dayavaan. For nearly five decades, Vinod Khanna ruled the Hindi film world with his lush sideburns and dimpled chin, despite an active career in politics that began in 1997.

