Bhagyashree's son to make Bollywood debut with 'Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota'5 min ago
Mumbai, April 4 Actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a quirky action comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" by production banner Phantom Films. The film, which will also launch Radhika Madan, is directed by Vasan Bala, who wrote and directed the 2012 crime-thriller "Peddlers".
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC