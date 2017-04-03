Bhagyashree's son to make Bollywood debut with 'Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota'5 min ago

Mumbai, April 4 Actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a quirky action comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" by production banner Phantom Films. The film, which will also launch Radhika Madan, is directed by Vasan Bala, who wrote and directed the 2012 crime-thriller "Peddlers".

