Begum Jaan became a metaphor for us, to achieve the extraordinary: Pallavi Sharda
It's been seven years since Pallavi Sharda shifted base to Mumbai from Melbourne, and she is finally making her presence felt in Bollywood. She might be one of the 11 women in the gang of Vidya Balan 's Begum Jaan, but Pallavi's fiery act as Gulabo is grabbing eyeballs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC