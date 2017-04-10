Baahubali 2 is India's first 4K High Definition film; Baahubali 3...
Come 28th of April and the world will finally come to know, why Kattappa killed Baahubali? But in the meanwhile, here are a few facts about 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' that might intrigue you even further. Being made with a total budget of Rs 250 crore, the concluding installment of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus will be the first Indian film to be released in 4K High Definition format.
