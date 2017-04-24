Baahubali 2 box office collection day 1: SS Rajamouli film breaks BO records on opening day
Releasing on 6500 screens across the nation and most of them going houseful on Friday, which coincidentally was a working day, Baahubali: The Conclusion is showing all signs of being the biggest film ever made in the Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus received a standing ovation at many cinemas as occupancy was over at 90 percent in most theatres.
