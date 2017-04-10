Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' launched by Salman Khan
'They don't make them like her any more,' wrote Salman Khan in his foreword for Asha Parekh's autobiography. In a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday , the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood launched the biography of yesteryears actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl', for which he's written the Foreword as well.
