Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' launched by Salman Khan

'They don't make them like her any more,' wrote Salman Khan in his foreword for Asha Parekh's autobiography. In a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday , the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood launched the biography of yesteryears actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl', for which he's written the Foreword as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.