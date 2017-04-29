Alberta Film and Television Award nominations include a strong St. Albert connected body of artists
St. Albert actor Carlee Ryski received three nominations at the 43rd annual Alberta Film and Television Awards. The gala ceremony is tonight at the Shaw Conference Centre.
