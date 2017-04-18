Akshay Kumar wants to play officer who killed Veerappan
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wants to portray police officer K. Vijay Kumar, who is credited with killing sandalwood smuggler Veerappan. After portraying the character inspired by naval officer K.M. Nanavati in "Rustom", which won him the National Film Award, Akshay now wants to be the Indian Police Service officer on screen.
