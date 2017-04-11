Aditya Prakasha s genre-blasting group comes to Berkeley

Aditya Prakash was 15 years old when Ravi Shankar assured him that his talent and drive meant that music could be his vocation as well as an abiding passion. Prakash proved the legendary sitar master right, as the vocalist has spent the past decade expanding the frontiers of South Indian classical music, collaborating internationally with artists like sitar explorer/vocalist Anoushka Shankar, Bollywood film composer Salim Merchant and producer/composer Karsh Kale .

