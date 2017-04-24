Actor Yoo Ji-tae to cameo in new Lars von Trier film
South Korean actor Yoo Ji-tae will appear in Danish auteur Lars von Trier's upcoming film "The House That Jack Built" as a cameo, the film's Korean distributor said Wednesday. At9 Film said that Yoo finished shooting in late March in Sweden, without specifying the actor's role.
