Aamir Khan won't release 'Dangal' in ...

Aamir Khan won't release 'Dangal' in Pakistan over demand for cuts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor-producer Aamir Khan has decided against releasing his Bollywood blockbuster "Dangal" in Pakistan after the censor board there demanded that two scenes involving the Indian flag and anthem be cut. Mobashir Hasan, Pakistan's Central Board of Film Censors head, told IANS over social media: "Yes, the board unanimously decided to skip two scenes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC