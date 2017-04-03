Aamir Khan won't release 'Dangal' in Pakistan over demand for cuts

New Delhi: Actor-producer Aamir Khan has decided against releasing his Bollywood blockbuster "Dangal" in Pakistan after the censor board there demanded that two scenes involving the Indian flag and anthem be cut. Mobashir Hasan, Pakistan's Central Board of Film Censors head, told IANS over social media: "Yes, the board unanimously decided to skip two scenes."

