A still from Vintage Sixteen: the Klein Constantia harvest in South Africa.
TWO years ago Dan James quit his job as an events manager to travel the world filming winemakers. On Saturday, May 6, he will premiere the results of his boozy adventure exclusively at Oxford's boutique Ultimate Picture Palace.
