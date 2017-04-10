A film is not a preacher's pulpit: Filmmaker Aparna Sen (IANS Interview)4 min ago

A film is not a preacher's pulpit: Fi...

A film is not a preacher's pulpit: Filmmaker Aparna Sen

April 12

New Delhi, April 12 Veteran actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen, who has made path-breaking films like "36 Chowringhee Lane" and "Mr and Mrs Iyer", is ready with her next project - "Sonata", a psychological exploration of three unmarried women facing mid-life crises. And despite the weighty subjects she chooses for her films, Sen says she never makes films to propagate social messages - the medium, for her, is not a preacher's pulpit.

