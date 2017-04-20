A Brief Guide to Exotic Film and TV S...

A Brief Guide to Exotic Film and TV Shoots

Read more: Bloomberg

It's a truism in film and TV production that location is as important as casting. Nailing it means dealing with language barriers, bad weather, and, of course, red tape-Mandi Dillin, the location manager for HBO's Westworld , recalled in a trade magazine interview that, while shooting in California and Utah, she had to submit names and get permits for every animal on set, "including chickens and donkeys."

