A Bollywood superstar just delivered the next viral TED talk
Shah Rukh Khan is a certifiable Bollywood superstar, with over 80 films and hundreds of millions of fans to his name. On Thursday, he gave a talk at the 2017 TED conference that touched on everything from his reputation as the "King of Romance" to the ways that the world has changed since the introduction of the internet.
