40 Arabic films in Zawya's Cairo International Film Festival
The festival's program showcases 40 films in five sections from 10 Arab countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Jordan. Zawya's director, Youssef Al-Shazly, said organizing the Cairo Cinema Days is like "a small-scale gala that is interested in everything from cinema and workshops to filmmakers."
