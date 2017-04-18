2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film postponed?
Superstar Rajinikanth 's film 2.0 also starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles was one of the most awaited films of this year after Baahubali: The Conclusion. However, it seems like this film helmed by ace filmmaker Shankar may not hit the big screen until the end of January.
