Zee Cine Awards 2017: Badrinath Ki Dulhania star Varun Dhawan gets...

Zee Cine Awards 2017 is round the corner and Bollywood stars are prepping up for one of the biggest and brightest award ceremonies this year! The award show will be held on March 11, 2017 and the performances are something everyone has their eyes on! Salman Khan , Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are just of the many stars set to perform at the event. We just got our hands on a rehearsal clip where the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star Varun Dhawan is seen sweating it out to get his act for the much awaited Zee Cine Awards 2017 right! Varun is known for being a great dancer and he ofcourse doesn't want to disappoint his fans by giving a less than perfect performances.

