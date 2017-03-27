Will Papadin's mordant short in Sonom...

Will Papadin's mordant short in Sonoma Film Festival

"Sans rA©ponse" by William Papadin is in the World Cinema Shorts program at the Celebrity Cruises Mobile Cinema, on Friday, March 31, at 5:15 p.m., and on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m., same venue. "Magic Beans" by Owen Summers screens in the Short Films program, Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Vintage House, and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Taiwan Tourism Bureau Theatre Opening Night: Reception at 5 - 7 p.m., Backlot Tent; two premiere screenings of "The Promise," 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 7:30 at Vets Hall There are films from 27 countries represented at this week's Sonoma International Film Festival, but alongside the talent from Europe and South America and elsewhere, there are two filmmakers from Sonoma.

