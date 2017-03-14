Why did Monal Gajjar pull out of Dhanush film?

Chennai: Actress Monal Gajjar, who shot to fame with movies like Sigaram Thodu and Vanavarayan Vallavarayan, was supposed to play a prominent role in Dhanush-starrer Velai Illa Pattathari 2. Sources say that she did turn up for a couple of days of shoot, but backed out from the project. Buzz is that she had to shoot for a Gujarati movie and the delay in VIP 2 schedule had led her to withdraw from Dhanush's movie.

