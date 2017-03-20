When Karan Johar said he'd marry Shah...

When Karan Johar said he'd marry Shah Rukh and kill Aishwarya

10 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, while playing the kill, marry, hook-up' game, said he would marry Shah Rukh Khan, but only because of his bungalow. He said he would kill both Aishwarya Rai and Sidharth Malhotra Bollywood film director and producer Karan Johar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan pose during a promotional event for the book 'An Unsuitable Boy', written by Johar and Poonam Saxena, in Mumbai on January 16, 2017.

