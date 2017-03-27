Tulsa's Circle Cinema planning Leon R...

Tulsa's Circle Cinema planning Leon Russell's 75th Memorial Birthday Bash this weekend

Tulsa's nonprofit art house theater, the Circle Cinema, 10 S Lewis, is hosting this weekend the two-day Leon Russell's 75th Memorial Birthday Bash, honoring the Tulsa Sound pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who died last November. The festivities include a reception featuring Circle Cinema's Oklahoma Walk of Fame medallion dedication, live music from The Leon Russell Band, beverages and snacks from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. screening of Les Blank's 1974 Russell documentary "A Poem Is a Naked Person."

