Tulsa's Circle Cinema planning Leon Russell's 75th Memorial Birthday Bash this weekend
Tulsa's nonprofit art house theater, the Circle Cinema, 10 S Lewis, is hosting this weekend the two-day Leon Russell's 75th Memorial Birthday Bash, honoring the Tulsa Sound pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who died last November. The festivities include a reception featuring Circle Cinema's Oklahoma Walk of Fame medallion dedication, live music from The Leon Russell Band, beverages and snacks from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. screening of Les Blank's 1974 Russell documentary "A Poem Is a Naked Person."
