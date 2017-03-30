Top 10 picks for San Francisco International Film Festival

It's only appropriate to make a huge fuss over turning 60. And that's what the San Francisco International Film Festival has done, starting its celebration a day early and then stuffing its 181-film slate with six world premieres, numerous tributes/awards and a closing night selection that truly is a San Francisco treat. The festival gets underway on Wednesday, April 5, at the Castro Theatre with the '90s-set dramedy "Landline," director Gillian Robespierre's follow-up to her praised indie "Obvious Child."

