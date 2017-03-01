This week in art-house cinema: Challenging documentaries and 'All About Eve'
BookSmart Tulsa presents famed author David Baldacci at 7 p.m. Monday at Circle Cinema to read and discuss his book "The Width of the World," with free admission and books for sale for signing. Courtesy BookSmart Tulsa presents famed author David Baldacci at 7 p.m. Monday at Circle Cinema to read and discuss his book "The Width of the World," with free admission and books for sale for signing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC