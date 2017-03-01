This week in art-house cinema: Challenging documentaries and 'All About Eve'

BookSmart Tulsa presents famed author David Baldacci at 7 p.m. Monday at Circle Cinema to read and discuss his book "The Width of the World," with free admission and books for sale for signing. Courtesy BookSmart Tulsa presents famed author David Baldacci at 7 p.m. Monday at Circle Cinema to read and discuss his book "The Width of the World," with free admission and books for sale for signing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.