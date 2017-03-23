This week in art-house cinema: an Oscar winner, 'Outsiders' and Jay Cronley remembered
Longtime Tulsa World columnist Jay Cronley plays with his two dogs, Dottie and Kirby, at his Tulsa home in 2001. Cronley's life will be celebrated with a "Double-feature Memorial" on Sunday at Circle Cinema.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC