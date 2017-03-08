This is what Richa Chadha has to say about making her singing debut
Richa Chadha has successfully made her presence felt in Bollywood with her impressive acting skills in a short span. Now we hear that the actress is all set to join the actor turned singer club by making her singing debut in her forthcoming project on which she is currently working on.
