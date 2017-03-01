The Before Trilogy, Doctor Strange, Moonlight among new home entertainment titles

A*P*E One of the many rip-offs to appear circa the time of Dino de Laurentiis' lamentable 1976 remake of King Kong , this Korean production is absolutely awful, yet it's awful in a way that only enhances its watchability factor. The opening credits signal the level of quality that rests ahead, as the word "Transportation" is misspelled as "Transporation."

