Taj Express' brings Bollywood to Fairfield

"Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue" will explode with the sounds of India and Bollywood, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center's Sondheim Theater. Through a fusion of film, dance, and music, this dazzling international sensation will take audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society.

Chicago, IL

