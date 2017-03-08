'Stop calling us Karan Arjun': Shah Rukh Khan reveals...
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have always been the popular duo of Bollywood! Be it as Rakhi's Karan-Arjun or be it as Rahul and Aman, fighting for their Anjali, they have always been liked for what they do when they come together! Recently, they were seen together on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 when SRK had come to promote his film Raees.
