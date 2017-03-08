Srijit Mukherji: Begum Jaan will bring in a renew focus on sex workers

National Award winner Srijit Mukherji's Bollywood debut feature 'Begum Jaan' will bring a renewed focus on the sex workers community, he said. A Hindi adaptation of Mukerji's critically-acclaimed Bengali outing 'Rajkahini', 'Begum Jaan' sees Vidya Balan play a brothel owner in a story of survival set against the backdrop of the Partition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.