Srijit Mukherji: Begum Jaan will bring in a renew focus on sex workers1 hour ago

National Award winner Srijit Mukherji's Bollywood debut feature ' Begum Jaan ' will bring a renewed focus on the sex workers community, he said. A Hindi adaptation of Mukerji's critically-acclaimed Bengali outing 'Rajkahini', 'Begum Jaan' sees Vidya Balan play a brothel owner in a story of survival set against the backdrop of the Partition.

