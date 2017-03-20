Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh - All you need to know about...
Television actor Shaleen Bhanot is all set to play the character of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh's father Mahaa Singh on Life OK's show Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh . Punjab-based 14-year-old actor Damanpreet Singh plays the titular role, while actress Sneha Wagh makes her comeback on the television in the role Maharaja Ranjit Singh's mother Raj Kaur.
