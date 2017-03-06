Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film s...

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film sold for Rs 125 crore?

The Indian Express

Much before getting an official name, the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali tentatively titled, The Ring, has got its domestic and overseas distributor. And what has grabbed our attention is the amount for which the deal has been inked.

