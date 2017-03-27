Shah Rukh and Akshay to clash at box-...

Shah Rukh and Akshay to clash at box-office on Independence Day weekend

Republic Day 2017 saw a clash of the titans at the box-office with Shah Rukh Khan 's 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan 's 'Kaabil' both releasing on the same day. Now, there's another set of big Bollywood films heading for a mighty clash on the Independence Day weekend.

