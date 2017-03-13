SF film festival announces program, n...

SF film festival announces program, new name

9 hrs ago

Danielle Macdonald plays an aspiring hip-hop star in "Patty Cake$," the centerpiece film of the festival screening April 12. Danielle Macdonald plays an aspiring hip-hop star in "Patty Cake$," the centerpiece film of the festival screening April 12. Abby Quinn , Edie Falco and Jenny Slate in "Landline," screening April 5 as the opening night film of the SFFilm Festival, previously the San Francisco International Film Festival. Abby Quinn , Edie Falco and Jenny Slate in "Landline," screening April 5 as the opening night film of the SFFilm Festival, previously the San Francisco International Film Festival.

