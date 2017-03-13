Revealing Sridevi's look in `Mom' - her comeback film after English Vinglish

Veteran actress and Bollywood's erstwhile sweetheart is slated to make a comeback to the silverscreen after a 5 year long hiatus. Sridevi, after her maverick performance as a largely underappreciated mother in the 2012 film 'English Vinglish', will be seen in and as 'Mom', Boney Kapoor's latest project as a producer.

