Ready to play a ghost to work with Neeraj again: Vicky

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal says he wants to be a part of every film made by the Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, who gave him his first break in films, even if that means appearing in the role of a ghost. The 28-year-old actor, who will be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, says he wants to work with Ghaywan every time he gets a chance, irrespective of the main lead or subject.

