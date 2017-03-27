Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song in 'Laali Ki Shadi...' retained only after fight
Music composer Vipin Patwa had to fight producers of Akshara Haasan's 'Laali Ki Shadi Mein Laddoo Deewana' to retain Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Rog Jaane' in the film While actors from across the border became the centre of attention following the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association's ban of Pakistani artistes and technicians in Bollywood, the disappointment of the other artistes affected by the move, including Pak singers, rarely got an audience. Following the September 2016 Uri attacks, which prompted the ban, prominent Pak singers were out of work on this side of the border.
