R.I.P. Jonathan Weisgal, Former CAA Agent & Indie Film Executive
I've just learned that Jonathan Weisgal , the former CAA agent who was a titan in the early days of the rise of the indie film business, passed away Sunday in Los Angeles at age 55. Weisgal, who died after a 2 1/2-year fight against pancreatic cancer, was buried in New Jersey. Many of his Hollywood colleagues saluted him today at a memorial held at The Mark in Los Angeles, where many testimonials were read from industry colleagues who benefited from Weisgal's counsel, including writer-director John Singleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC