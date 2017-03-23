R.I.P. Jonathan Weisgal, Former CAA Agent & Indie Film Executive

I've just learned that Jonathan Weisgal , the former CAA agent who was a titan in the early days of the rise of the indie film business, passed away Sunday in Los Angeles at age 55. Weisgal, who died after a 2 1/2-year fight against pancreatic cancer, was buried in New Jersey. Many of his Hollywood colleagues saluted him today at a memorial held at The Mark in Los Angeles, where many testimonials were read from industry colleagues who benefited from Weisgal's counsel, including writer-director John Singleton.

